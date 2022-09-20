Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – Singer and businesswoman, Dencia, has called out Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle who she described as “fake”.

Dencia claimed that Harry and Meghan are fake for going to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and ”acting sad.”

She stated that she would have banished them if she were the King. Dencia tweeted;

Meghan Markle is actually hella fake for going to that funeral & acting all sad. Infact Harry Too. Infact I’d have banned & Banished them if I were the King. Y’all argue with your ancestors !! Let me stop minding racist slave master Caucasian peoples business anyways.