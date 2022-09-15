Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – Manchester United has insisted that Mason Greenwood remains suspended despite being included in an official squad for the 2022-23 season.

The 20-year-old has not been named in the 25-man squad but is on a list of U21 players who are eligible to play for the first team in the Premier League this season.

Greenwood is facing allegations that he raped, sexually assaulted, and threatened to kill an 18-year-old student.

The Man United star’s bail was extended at a private hearing at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court in June, having been arrested in January after images and videos were posted online.

He was also later quizzed on suspicion of making threats to kill as he spent three nights in cells at a Greater Manchester police station.

Greenwood was released on conditional bail and has been extended twice since.

The forward made his only appearance for England debut against Iceland in September 2020 but was then sent home for breaching Covid guidelines.

Greenwood, who has scored 22 goals in 83 appearances for United, has not played for his country since.

Police arrested Greenwood on 30 January after seeing a woman reporting claims of physical violence and sexual threats on social media.