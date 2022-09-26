Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 26, 2022 – Controversial gospel singer, Mary Lincoln, was among the guests invited to State House on Sunday for a thanksgiving prayer event.

The stylist singer rocked a figure-hugging dress that flaunted her juicy curves.

She proudly posed for photos on the red carpet at the house on the hill and thanked God for making her dine with kings.

She said it was a wonderful day to remember.

See photos.

