Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, September 12, 2022 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, has been blamed for Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga’s poor performance in the Mt Kenya region in the last election.

Despite picking Karua as his running mate, Raila Odinga received fewer votes in a region perceived to be President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s backyard.

Speaking on Monday, Murang’a Woman Representative Betty Maina, said Karua owes Raila Odinga an apology for embarrassing Jakom in the Mt Kenya region.

Maina said all the votes that Raila got from Mt Kenya were his hard work and not Karua’s factor.

“I respect women in leadership and Karua but I would urge her to apologise to Raila because she brought no votes,” she said.

Betty said President-elect William Ruto should move on and work for Kenya and not accept to be derailed.

“I want to urge the president-elect to focus, move on, serve the country, reclaim the lost dignity of our economy and our education,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.