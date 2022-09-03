Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 3, 2022 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, has stated the position of her side ahead of the Supreme Court ruling scheduled for Monday, September 5.

In a statement, the Azimio team will welcome the verdict regardless of its nature. She vowed to accept the outcome whether they lose or win.

“When the verdict is out, we all respect that. We want to maintain peace but for this to be achieved there must be justice because peace without justice is not sustainable,” she said.

However, she expressed optimism that the apex court will rule in their favor by overturning President-elect William Ruto’s controversial victory.

After a 14-day hearing of the petition, the verdict of the court is limited to several conclusions including; dismissing the election petition or invalidating the declaration of the president-elect by the IEBC.

The decision of the court shall be final.

Raila and Karua filed an election at the apex court challenging president-elect William Ruto’s victory.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared Ruto the winner of the presidential vote after garnering over 7.1 million votes, against Raila’s 6.9 million.

The Azimio duo, however, took to the Supreme Court to challenge Ruto’s win.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.