Saturday, September 10, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance running mate, Martha Karua, is among Kenyans who are not pleased with the way Azimio leaders are joining President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Since the declaration of Ruto as President-elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on August 15th, Azimio leaders have been trooping to Karen, pledging allegiance to the Son of Kamagut.

On Friday, former Kisii Governor James Ongwae led 8 Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) leaders in dumping Azimio and joined Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Reacting to Ongwae’s defection, Karua accused Ruto of trying to return the country to a one-party state.

“This is a deliberate and sustained offensive to decimate the opposition and return the country to a de facto one-party state,” Karua who is also a Narc Kenya party leader stated.

