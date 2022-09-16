Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 16, 2022 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s running mate Martha Karua has warned Azimio leaders to beware of attempts from the government to divide them.

Speaking during the inauguration of Governor Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir in Mombasa, Karua reiterated the need to stick together and protect the plight of Mombasa residents.

“They will do all they can to take Mombasa, I encourage you to stay together and stay behind those you elected,” she stated.

“It is not necessary that you have to run those who have taken power to deliver for your people,” Karua added.

She further implored the leaders to work towards ensuring the rights and needs of Mombasa constituents are addressed.

In particular, Karua urged the new Governor to demand higher stakes for Mombasa County in the gains accrued from the port and other resources at the coast.

On his part, newly elected governor Abdulswamad welcomed the return of port operations in Mombasa after the order from President William Ruto.

In his inaugural speech, Abdulswamad stated that he is willing to join hands with the National Government.

“As the governor of Mombasa – despite being in Azimio – let me restate my responsibility to uphold the Constitution and in particular the spirit of one Central Government and 47 County Governments,” he stated.

“In that respect, I wholeheartedly and unreservedly welcome the recent directive by His Excellency the President to revert port services to the County of Mombasa. This is a bold step in the right direction towards the economic revival of our county,” he stated.

