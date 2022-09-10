Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 10, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, is one unhappy woman over the turn of events after William Ruto was declared the winner of the August 9 General Election.

In a statement, Karua decried an apparent invasion of the Opposition camp by president-elect William Ruto; something she warned is very dangerous for the country.

Since he was declared the winner of the August 9 presidential vote, Ruto has been wooing politicians who were initially allied to the Azimio political outfit.

To kickstart the exodus from the Raila Odinga-led party was Mandera senator Ali Roba, who led his UDM team in pledging allegiance to Ruto despite backing the former premier in the concluded vote.

The latest to jump ship is former Kisii governor James Ongwae, who decamped from the ODM party to the Kenya Kwanza side, followed by Mt. Kenya billionaires who initially supported Raila.

According to Karua, the move is part of alleged schemes by Ruto to weaken the Opposition political outfits.

She noted that with the current trend of leaders joining the soon-to-be government, Kenya would be reduced to a one-party state.

“This is a deliberate and sustained offensive to decimate the opposition and return the country to a defacto one-party state,” said Karua.

