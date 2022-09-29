Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – A Brazilian politician is recovering after his former lover stabbed him at his home in the central-west state of Mato Grosso do Sul.

Daisa Garcia, 29, attacked Saulo Batista, 40, during an argument hours after they had ended their two-year extramarital affair on Monday, September 26, police said.

Batista, a candidate for congress was treated for stab wounds that are considered non-life-threatening.

It was gathered that the incident broke out after Garcia decided to stop by Batista’s condominium in the municipality of Campo Grande to pick up her personal belongings after the politician had told her that he was going to attend a campaign event ahead of the October 12 general elections.

However, Batista was with his wife at the apartment when Garcia arrived, according to a military police report obtained by Campo Grande News.

A fight then broke out between the three before workers at the building intervened and took Garcia to another apartment.

Moments later, Batista and Garcia got into a second argument before she stabbed her ex-lover.

The wife told the police that she heard the commotion and went to the apartment, but was chased by Garcia.

The politician, a father-of-two, was treated for three non-life-threatening stabbing wounds to the chest a hospital in the city of Campo Grande.

He left a medical facility without being discharged in the afternoon in order to press charges, according to Brazilian news outlet G1.

Garcia was accompanied by her lawyer, Kalanit Tiecher, to a local police precinct in the city of Campo Verde and provided a statement before she was released without being charged.

In her police testimony, Garcia alleged that Batista and the woman he was with assaulted her and grabbed her by the hair while adding that she ‘grabbed something on the table’ before she struck him.

She also showed investigators bruises on her left arm that resulted from the fight.

Garcia told the police that she had an order of protection against Batista, but continued to see him and never asked the court to lift it.

The incident is being investigated by local authorities.