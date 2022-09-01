Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Kenyan socialite Sherlyne Anyango has confirmed that she is single after breaking up with her mzungu boyfriend.

The well-endowed socialite relocated to the US last year and fell in love.

She moved in with her mzungu boyfriend and started living as husband and wife.

However, they have parted ways after being together for more than a year.

Sherlyne revealed she is no longer dating the man during a question-and-answer session with her fans, adding that marriage is a scam.

She further rubbished claims that she fell in love with her mzungu bae to gain US citizenship.

She claimed that their love was genuine.

Below are screenshots of Sherlyne’s response to her fans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.