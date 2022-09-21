Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 21, 2022 – Maroon 5’s Adam Levine has denied having an affair with model, Sumner Stroh.

Recall that Stroh, 23, went viral on TikTok on Monday September 19, after claiming she was “manipulated” by a married man. She later released direct messages that Levine allegedly sent her over Instagram.

She also exclusively told Page Six that the alleged affair took place “last year” when she “graduated college in 2021.”

When asked whether the alleged affair was sexual or just emotional cheating, the model claimed she and Levine had a “physical” relationship.

The Maroon 5 frontman in a statement posted via his Instagram Story on Tuesday September 20, admitted he crossed the line.

It read;

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

Levine, 43, said his interactions “in certain instances” became “inappropriate.” He added, “I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

He added;

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world.

“To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Sumner Stroh who reacted to Levine’s post, had a shady response for denial of their alleged affair.

“Someone get this man a dictionary,” the Instagram model, 23, cryptically posted on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, only a few hours after the Maroon 5 frontman, 43, claimed he “did not have an affair” but rather “crossed the line.”

Levine has been married to Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo since 2014. The two share daughters Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, and have a third baby on the way. They confirmed they were expecting again earlier this month.