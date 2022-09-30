Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 30 September 2022 – A luxury car enthusiast from Florida in the United States of America is counting losses after his newly purchased $1 million (Ksh120 Million) McLaren P1 supercar was swept away by a hurricane.

The supercar had covered only 300 miles before the unfortunate incident happened.

The car owner by the name Ernie posted a series of photos on his Instagram account, which shows the bright yellow vehicle being swept up in his flooded Naples neighborhood.

“Car went thru the garage,” he wrote in the caption and shared photos showing damage caused by the hurricane in his upscale neighbourhood.

Ernie had flaunted the hybrid car on his Instagram account before it was swept away by the ravaging floods.

He posted a photo of the pricey guzzler with its winged doors open and heaped praises on it for being superfast, unique and classy.

