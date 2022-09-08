Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



MANAGER BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT— (KET 4) (1 POSITION) KETRAC0/5/1C/40/149/1/01_ I -B ON PERMANENT AND PENSIONABLE.

Reporting to the General Manager Strategy Research & Compliance, the successful candidate will be responsible for identification, development, evaluation and implementation of strategies and policies to build commercial business income stream.

Key Responsibilities:

Providing leadership to staff in the Division.

Coordinating research, development and implementation of optimal strategy for commercialization of income-generating assets by leveraging on physical assets and human resources;

Liaising with both internal and external stakeholders to identify business opportunities

Ensuring compliance with relevant regulatory bodies;

Managing staff job performance, career development, capacity building and deployment of skills;

Coordinating commercial business planning processes;

Supporting commercial contracts development;

Verifying and submitting timely and accurate management information and compliance reports;

Proposing to management and Board on viable commercial opportunities;

Proposing pricing decisions of Company commercial services;

Managing implementation of the Directorate’s performance targets in realization of the Company’s Strategic Plan and Performance Contract;

Overseeing internal processes and workflows for operational effectiveness.

Operational Responsibilities:

Proposing resource requirement for the Division, both staff and equipment;

Identifying commercial business opportunities and developing proposals;

Negotiating commercial business contracts with clients;

Exploring, developing and maintaining commercial business income streams;

Preparing and presenting management, board papers and reports;

Securing relevant business licences;

Supporting billing and collection of revenue from commercial clients;

Recommending expenditures for the Division

Making commercial business pricing decisions

Preparing the Divisions annual budget, procurement and work plan;

Managing the implementation of risk mitigation measures and updating of the Division Enterprise Risk Register;

Implementation and monitoring quality assurance in the Division

Managing staff job performance and evaluation, career development and capacity building and deployment of skills;

Liaising with other process owners for operational effectiveness;

Accounting for the Division resource use in line with prevailing laws, policies and regulations.

Qualifications & Skills required:

Master’s Degree in a relevant field with Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration — Marketing Option/Economics or related field from a recognized institution

Must be a member to Marketing Society of Kenya and in good standing;

Fulfils the requirements of the provision of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

A minimum of eight (8) years post admission relevant work experience.

Working conditions – Office and Field setting

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Deadline: 28-Sep-2022 07:30 pm

Download