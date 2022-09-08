Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

MANAGER BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT— (KET 4) (1 POSITION) KETRAC0/5/1C/40/149/1/01_ I -B ON PERMANENT AND PENSIONABLE.

Reporting to the General Manager Strategy Research & Compliance, the successful candidate will be responsible for identification, development, evaluation and implementation of strategies and policies to build commercial business income stream.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Providing leadership to staff in the Division.
  • Coordinating research, development and implementation of optimal strategy for commercialization of income-generating assets by leveraging on physical assets and human resources;
  • Liaising with both internal and external stakeholders to identify business opportunities
  • Ensuring compliance with relevant regulatory bodies;
  • Managing staff job performance, career development, capacity building and deployment of skills;
  • Coordinating commercial business planning processes;
  • Supporting commercial contracts development;
  • Verifying and submitting timely and accurate management information and compliance reports;
  • Proposing to management and Board on viable commercial opportunities;
  • Proposing pricing decisions of Company commercial services;
  • Managing implementation of the Directorate’s performance targets in realization of the Company’s Strategic Plan and Performance Contract;
  • Overseeing internal processes and workflows for operational effectiveness.

Operational Responsibilities:

  • Proposing resource requirement for the Division, both staff and equipment;
  • Identifying commercial business opportunities and developing proposals;
  • Negotiating commercial business contracts with clients;
  • Exploring, developing and maintaining commercial business income streams;
  • Preparing and presenting management, board papers and reports;
  • Securing relevant business licences;
  • Supporting billing and collection of revenue from commercial clients;
  • Recommending expenditures for the Division
  • Making commercial business pricing decisions
  • Preparing the Divisions annual budget, procurement and work plan;
  • Managing the implementation of risk mitigation measures and updating of the Division Enterprise Risk Register;
  • Implementation and monitoring quality assurance in the Division
  • Managing staff job performance and evaluation, career development and capacity building and deployment of skills;
  • Liaising with other process owners for operational effectiveness;
  • Accounting for the Division resource use in line with prevailing laws, policies and regulations.

Qualifications & Skills required:

  • Master’s Degree in a relevant field with Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration — Marketing Option/Economics or related field from a recognized institution
  • Must be a member to Marketing Society of Kenya and in good standing;
  • Fulfils the requirements of the provision of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.
  • A minimum of eight (8) years post admission relevant work experience.

Working conditions – Office and Field setting

How to Apply

CLICK HERE TO APPLY

Deadline: 28-Sep-2022 07:30 pm 

Download

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply