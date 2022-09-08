Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
MANAGER BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT— (KET 4) (1 POSITION) KETRAC0/5/1C/40/149/1/01_ I -B ON PERMANENT AND PENSIONABLE.
Reporting to the General Manager Strategy Research & Compliance, the successful candidate will be responsible for identification, development, evaluation and implementation of strategies and policies to build commercial business income stream.
Key Responsibilities:
- Providing leadership to staff in the Division.
- Coordinating research, development and implementation of optimal strategy for commercialization of income-generating assets by leveraging on physical assets and human resources;
- Liaising with both internal and external stakeholders to identify business opportunities
- Ensuring compliance with relevant regulatory bodies;
- Managing staff job performance, career development, capacity building and deployment of skills;
- Coordinating commercial business planning processes;
- Supporting commercial contracts development;
- Verifying and submitting timely and accurate management information and compliance reports;
- Proposing to management and Board on viable commercial opportunities;
- Proposing pricing decisions of Company commercial services;
- Managing implementation of the Directorate’s performance targets in realization of the Company’s Strategic Plan and Performance Contract;
- Overseeing internal processes and workflows for operational effectiveness.
Operational Responsibilities:
- Proposing resource requirement for the Division, both staff and equipment;
- Identifying commercial business opportunities and developing proposals;
- Negotiating commercial business contracts with clients;
- Exploring, developing and maintaining commercial business income streams;
- Preparing and presenting management, board papers and reports;
- Securing relevant business licences;
- Supporting billing and collection of revenue from commercial clients;
- Recommending expenditures for the Division
- Making commercial business pricing decisions
- Preparing the Divisions annual budget, procurement and work plan;
- Managing the implementation of risk mitigation measures and updating of the Division Enterprise Risk Register;
- Implementation and monitoring quality assurance in the Division
- Managing staff job performance and evaluation, career development and capacity building and deployment of skills;
- Liaising with other process owners for operational effectiveness;
- Accounting for the Division resource use in line with prevailing laws, policies and regulations.
Qualifications & Skills required:
- Master’s Degree in a relevant field with Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration — Marketing Option/Economics or related field from a recognized institution
- Must be a member to Marketing Society of Kenya and in good standing;
- Fulfils the requirements of the provision of Chapter Six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010.
- A minimum of eight (8) years post admission relevant work experience.
Working conditions – Office and Field setting
How to Apply
Deadline: 28-Sep-2022 07:30 pm
