Management Trainee

Job description

This is a training position in preparation for the position of an Assistant Branch Manager. The person is responsible for assisting in the smooth operations of the branch including sales and marketing, customer service, human resource management, building and plant maintenance, inventory management, financial control, safety and security of the company assets.

Principal Accountability

Sales and marketing

Assist RCSA/RCSE in welcoming customers, understanding customer’s needs, recommending the right products & services to suit the customer’s needs and up/cross sell where possible.

Ensure that current customers are looked after in the best possible manner.

Oversee the customer service staff providing support and direction as and when needed.

Assist BM/ABM in daily branch management duties.

Monitor branch FPs, evaluate gaps and strategize growth avenues in liaison with the BM/ABM.

Assist the BM in implementing all sales and marketing objectives of the company.

Customer Service

Analyse customer feedback, inform Retail Service Manager of any complaints and where possible and immediate, deal with any complaints in a positive and timely manner.

Build and maintain good rapport with customers.

Oversee overall customer satisfaction across all customer categories.

Human Resource Management

Oversee that all guidelines and policies in respect to labour and human resource are adhered to.

Recommend staff for promotion within the branch to HOR-E in accordance with the company regulations.

Oversee human resource matters at branch level.

Ensure that the delegated duties of the staff are being carried out in line with their responsibilities.

Assess training needs and ensure that appropriate training is provided.

Build and maintain a cohesive and motivated team at the branch level.

Building and plant maintenance

Carry out regular checks of the entire premises and other assets.

Ensure that the premises are clean and aesthetically appealing at all times.

Ensure that all company assets are well maintained and accounted for.

Administration (Inventory management, financial control, safety and security)

Prepare daily, weekly, monthly reports as required by the management.

Oversee that the workshop and stores functions are carried out in an efficient and timely manner.

Ensure that the inventory records are accurately maintained and carry out physical monthly stock takes.

Oversee receivables management at the branch level and ensure that it conforms to company policies to enable the company meet its financial commitments.

Manage petty cash function.

Ensure that company stationery is stored safely.

Ensure that all company documents are stored safely and filed in an orderly manner.

Maintain offsite backups for all important records.

Ensure that the company assets are well secured from theft, fire and any other potential risk or hazard.

Key Competencies

Leading and supervising.

Working with people

Writing and reporting

Analysing information

Planning and organizing

Entrepreneurial & commercial thinking

Delivering results & exceeding customer expectations

Coping with pressure

Requirements

The minimum requirements of this job are:

Degree in sales and marketing or commerce or business administration.

At least 2 years experience in the position of a customer service executive within our organization or at least 3 year experience at a similar position in the automobile industry.

Knowledge of the auto mobile industry as well as automobile mechanics is an added advantage.

Practical business management skills.

Computer literacy.

Role overview – Operations & Admin

Industry – Retail, Fashion & FMCG

Years of Experience – 4-8 years

Location – Nairobi

Must have skills

Sales Acumen

Sales & Marketing Alignment

Sales Analysis

Management by Objectives

Planning Budgeting & Forecasting

About AutoXpress Ltd

AutoXpress is an East African, market leading importer, distributor and retailer of tyres, auto parts and accessories offering an extensive range of repair and maintenance services through a well-established network of 50+ outlets across Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Uganda.

How to Apply

Go to https://www.shortlist.net/jobs/3106 to apply.