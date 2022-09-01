Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



We currently have limited Apprentice/Internship/attachment opportunities in the following disciplines:

SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT DEPARTMENT (1)

Job Title : Intern Station : Nairobi Reports to : Manager Supply Chain Management 4

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in updating the stores records.

Prepare procurement reports under the guidance of the SCA.

Filling of procurement documents.

Participate in tender and quotation opening as observers.

Forward supplier Invoices to Finance Department for payment.

Any other duties as assigned.

Academic/professional requirements

Should be a Kenyan Citizen aged between 20 and 35 years;

Should be available full time for the duration of the program (6 months);

Should be a continuing student or have graduated within the last five (5) years with Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Purchasing and Supplies or related field from a reputable institution.

Be Computer Literate and have strong communication skills.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should submit their applications through the link https://forms.office.com/r/wV3cFXj50H.The advert will close on receipt of 100 applications on or before September 02, 2022.

KenTrade is an Equal Opportunity Employer – Persons with disability are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification and ONLY shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The Agency does not charge any fee for this process.