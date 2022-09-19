Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Management Accountant
Coca Cola Beverages Africa is the largest African Coca-Cola bottler, accounting for 40% of all Coca Cola volumes on the continent. CCBA is a market leader in the NARTD non-alcoholic ready to drink market in Africa. CCBA has an extensive footprint in Africa, employing approximately 14 000 employees in Africa, and approximately 7 000 employees in South Africa.
Key Purpose Statement
The purpose of the Management Accountant role is to provide financial insights for the business to aide in decision making and performance management, drive the business planning process as well as the month end and year end closing processes.
Key Duties & Responsibilities
- Financial Business Planning
- Drive the Annual Cost of Sales budgets – Raw materials and Overheads, Manufacturing Operating Expenses for Nairobi Bottlers Embakasi plant
- Drive the quarterly Cost of Sales Rolling Estimate – Raw materials and Overheads, Manufacturing Operating Expenses for Nairobi Bottlers Ltd NBL Embakasi plant
- Appraise Capital Projects Discounted Cash Flow
- Financial Performance Management
- Review Production overheads for Embakasi plant and guide in product mapping for optimal costing
- Review landed cost of raw materials to offer guidance to the Procurement team in award of tenders and contracts
- Review the actual cost incurred in comparison to contracts awarded
- Review Manufacturing OPEX in Embakasi and plant
- Weekly review of raw material price variances
- Daily review of production variances
- Business Reporting
- Provide insightful commentary on the COS in the Weekly and Monthly Flash reports for Embakasi and plant
- Review management packs for the Manufacturing and planning teams for Embakasi plants
- Month end closing for NAV or SAP CO module for Nairobi Bottlers Ltd
- RE closing for Nairobi Bottlers Ltd
- Incidence reconciliation and KO update
- Prepare various schedules for interim and year-end audit
- Monthly inventory revaluation analysis flagging our inconsistencies and to support inventory year-end audit
- Monitoring Internal Controls & Governance
- Ensure compliance with Chart of Authority
- Ensure compliance with Chart of Accounts
- NAV or SAP CO Module coordinator
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University in Finance or Accounting
- CPAK or ACCA qualification
Experience
- At least 3 years working experience in Finance with one year in Management Accounting
- NAV or SAP CO Module experience in FMCG is an added advantage
|Closing Date
|2022/09/22
