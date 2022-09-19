Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Management Accountant

Coca Cola Beverages Africa is the largest African Coca-Cola bottler, accounting for 40% of all Coca Cola volumes on the continent. CCBA is a market leader in the NARTD non-alcoholic ready to drink market in Africa. CCBA has an extensive footprint in Africa, employing approximately 14 000 employees in Africa, and approximately 7 000 employees in South Africa.

Key Purpose Statement

The purpose of the Management Accountant role is to provide financial insights for the business to aide in decision making and performance management, drive the business planning process as well as the month end and year end closing processes.

Key Duties & Responsibilities

Financial Business Planning

Drive the Annual Cost of Sales budgets – Raw materials and Overheads, Manufacturing Operating Expenses for Nairobi Bottlers Embakasi plant

Drive the quarterly Cost of Sales Rolling Estimate – Raw materials and Overheads, Manufacturing Operating Expenses for Nairobi Bottlers Ltd NBL Embakasi plant

Appraise Capital Projects Discounted Cash Flow

Financial Performance Management

Review Production overheads for Embakasi plant and guide in product mapping for optimal costing

Review landed cost of raw materials to offer guidance to the Procurement team in award of tenders and contracts

Review the actual cost incurred in comparison to contracts awarded

Review Manufacturing OPEX in Embakasi and plant

Weekly review of raw material price variances

Daily review of production variances

Business Reporting

Provide insightful commentary on the COS in the Weekly and Monthly Flash reports for Embakasi and plant

Review management packs for the Manufacturing and planning teams for Embakasi plants

Month end closing for NAV or SAP CO module for Nairobi Bottlers Ltd

RE closing for Nairobi Bottlers Ltd

Incidence reconciliation and KO update

Prepare various schedules for interim and year-end audit

Monthly inventory revaluation analysis flagging our inconsistencies and to support inventory year-end audit

Monitoring Internal Controls & Governance

Ensure compliance with Chart of Authority

Ensure compliance with Chart of Accounts

NAV or SAP CO Module coordinator

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University in Finance or Accounting

CPAK or ACCA qualification

Experience

At least 3 years working experience in Finance with one year in Management Accounting

NAV or SAP CO Module experience in FMCG is an added advantage

How to Apply

Closing Date 2022/09/22