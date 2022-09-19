Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 18 September 2022 – A man took to Twitter to reveal that his wife, who was also his best friend, has died by suicide, leaving him with their kids aged 1 and 3.

He said she “hung herself” on Friday, September 16.

He revealed that she left a suicide note, stating that she believes everyone would be better off without her.

Prior to his wife’s death, the Twitter user used to share posts about her struggle with Schizophrenia and how they tried to manage it.

See some of his posts below.