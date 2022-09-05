Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 05 September 2022 – A man who rose from the clutches of death after he was diagnosed with colon cancer has married the woman who stood by him during the trying times.

A Facebook user shared photos of the young man when he was ailing and revealed that back then, friends and family abandoned him but his girlfriend supported him through thick and thin.

He married his girlfriend after battling the deadly disease.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.