Thursday, 29 September 2022 – A Kenyan man has filed a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend for allegedly denying him access to her during her pregnancy journey.

The man identified as EMM who appeared before High Court Judge Mugure Thande, argued that his ex-lover identified as JNC denied him access to her during her pregnancy journey even though she was aware that he was desirous of siring children.

The man who revealed that they parted ways in February 2022 after an intimate relationship that lasted two years, asked the court to compel her to grant him access to be present during her (respondent) pregnancy journey until she delivers.

He said;

“The respondent has consistently rejected to associate me or let me in with the pregnancy journey despite having full knowledge that I have been desirous of having children and becoming a father and a present one at that.

“I have responsibilities over the unborn children which responsibilities the respondent is blocking me from doing. I therefore pray that this court compels the respondent to allow me to be present during the pregnancy journey and be present after the expected twin babies have been born.

“I am constantly stressed and worried about the safety and future of my babies as I have been left in the dark on the pregnancy journey, despite the full knowledge that I have been desirous of having children.”

Justice Thande who presided over the case, noted that it was a unique one as most men opt to flee whenever their partners were pregnant.

Thande said;

“The petitioner/applicant is aware that life begins at conception as per provisions of Article 26 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 and that he is keen to be present in the lives of his unborn children.”