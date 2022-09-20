Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – A 37-year-old Kalenjin man from Eldoret is the talk of the town.

This is after he gifted President William Ruto his family land to the utter shock of everyone, especially his poor relatives.

Kimutai Choge, a motivational speaker, caught his relatives by surprise after handing over the title deed of his half-acre piece of land to local authorities to complete the transfer and register it under Ruto’s name just to congratulate him on ascending to power.

Speaking yesterday, Kimutai urged the head of state to set up a youth empowerment and resource centre titled Dr. William Ruto Empowerment Academy and Resource Centre.

“The best way to celebrate President Ruto’s victory is to give out my family land for the construction of a youth training centre to nurture talent and inspire discouraged youths and mentor those struggling with drug abuse,” he stated.

The land is located on the Eldoret-Kapsabet highway in Nandi county and sits a few kilometres from Koitalel Samoei University College near Mosoriot and about 300 metres from the main road.

Local leaders and Kalenjin elders lauded Kimutai for his donation and pledged to support the project to fruition.

However, others faulted him for donating his land to Ruto who is already wealthy instead of giving the land to the poor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.