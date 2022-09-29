Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Thursday, 29 September 2022 – A Nigerian man hooked up with a lady on TikTok and invited her to his house for a date, only to be disappointed after meeting her face to face.
On Tik-Tok, she looks like a beauty queen, thanks to filters and make-up.
The man was surprised when she turned up at his house for the date, looking different from what he expected.
He expressed shock and shared a video comparing how she looks on TikTok and in person.
Watch the video.
