Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – A young Russian man who wants to avoid getting conscripted in Putin’s war asked his friend to break his leg.

Russia plans to boost its invasion force to fight against Ukraine and dozens of men aged 18 to 35 have been banned from leaving the regions.

The military call-up caused widespread protests in the country and panicked young men have been taking extreme measures to avoid the war.

Some are marrying mothers with children, others are signing up as carers for elderly people. One even burnt himself earlier this week to protest the partial mobilization. A young conscript was seen on video shooting a recruitment officer in a military recruitment center.

Many have also been seen trying to flee the country.

A desperate young man who wanted to avoid being called up in the army asked his friend to break his leg.

In a video shared online, the man is seen sitting at the bottom of the stairs with his feet on the steps. Seconds later, his friend comes jumping down the stairs and sits on his thigh, cracking his bones.

The man screams in pain and curls to one side as he holds onto the leg.

“Conscripts in the Russian Federation break their legs to avoid being mobilized,” the video captioned.

This is one of the many examples of what young Russians think of Putin’s plan to invade Ukraine.

One man told the Econimist: “We have fallen into hell – that’s how I see it.”

Watch the video below.

Conscripts in the Russian Federation break their legs to avoid being mobilized pic.twitter.com/DJzUJzrIrA — ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) September 27, 2022