Wednesday, 28 September 2022 – A South African man, Hilton van Zyl, shot dead his wife and daughter before turning the gun on himself.

The shooting incident occurred during the early hours of Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Kuilsriver, Cape Town.

The victims are identified as Annastasia van Zyl, 44, and Cassidy van Zyl, 15. His 23-year-old son survived the attack as he managed to flee.

It is said the man worked at a steel company in Blackheath, while his wife worked as a real estate agent.

Provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the shooting incident in a statement on Monday, September 26.

“Kuilsriver police attended a complaint in Old Nooiensfontein Road in the early hours of Sunday, September 25, 2022. Upon arrival at the scene, they found a male aged 48, a female aged 44, and a girl aged 15 who sustained gunshot wounds,” he said.

“The trio were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Kuilsriver police are investigating two counts of murder and an inquest. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Swartbooi added.

Ward councillor Ebrahim Sawant told News24 that shocked residents gathered in front of the home, sobbing at the scene.

He said the son escaped the attack by fleeing to a neighbour’s house before going to relatives in nearby Highbury.

“The son is in severe shock. He was taken to Netcare Hospital in Kuils River and received treatment for shock. He is stable but will be undergoing trauma treatment from tomorrow,” Sawant said.

“I knew Anastacia personally as she was the chairperson of the neighbourhood watch in Gersham. I conveyed my condolences to the family from myself, mayor and the City of Cape Town.”

It was gathered that the couple were in the process of getting divorced, allegedly because of the husband’s violent behaviour and drinking problem.

A report based on a statement made by the son stated on the night before the incident, the man had come home drunk and started an argument with his spouse.

“He then took out a firearm and shot at his wife and daughter. He then gave a gun to his son and instructed the son to shoot him. The son refused and the father attempted to shoot him. The son ran away unharmed and reported the incident to the police,” it stated.

“Anastasia was shot in the back while on her bed. She sustained three gunshot wounds. The daughter was shot once in the head. Information gathered indicates that deceased number one utilised his licenced firearm. The firearm was seized by police,” the report added.