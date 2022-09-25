Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 September 2022 – A man has finally captured a snake that has been living in his house for a month and disappears whenever he wants to catch it.

He explained that he has been seeing the snake in his house but it disappears after he sees it.

Yesterday, September 23, he found the snake in his kitchen, crawling down the island to the sink.

This time, he was able to catch the reptile – suspected to be a black mamba – and he set it ablaze after killing it.

