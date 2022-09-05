Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, September 5, 2022 – A man is set to leave his girlfriend homeless and give her property to charity after he caught her cheating.
A Twitter user who is a neighbor of the couple, said the girlfriend is currently on a trip with her friends while the boyfriend is plotting his revenge.
He shared a photo of the lady’s belongings the boyfriend is giving to charity.
See his tweets below
