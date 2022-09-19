Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 19 September 2022 – Photos of a posh Lexus LX 570 that was involved in an accident along a major highway have surfaced on social media.

According to reports, the owner was driving from a showroom when he lost control of the high-end vehicle.

The expensive ‘machine’ was badly damaged after ramming into a barrier.

The repair will cost an arm and a leg.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.