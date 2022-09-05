Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – A man has taken to Twitter to express his “frustration” with his 8-year-old daughter asking about her mother who left when she was 18-months-old.

@Mthoko90070958 who revealed that the situation is quite difficult for him and he doesn’t know how to handle it as his baby mama doesn’t even think of asking after or visiting her daughter.

He tweeted;

My baby momma left when our daughter was 18 months old, now she’s 8 years and lately she’s been asking me where her mom was. I really have no idea how to handle this situation coz you can see the lady doesn’t even think of asking or visiting her daughter.

I also told myself that I don’t want anything to do with her, it’s my daughter now that’s making it difficult for me. I think she needs her mom in her life or something