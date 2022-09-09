Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – A 50-year-old man allegedly took his life after a domestic wrangle in Ebungaya village on Monday, September 5.

The lifeless body of Ezra Skim was found hanging from a tree with a rope on his neck in the wee hours of Tuesday, after it was reported that he disappeared on Monday.

“A rope had been tied around his neck, we suspect he hanged himself,” a resident identified as Chris Namasaka said.

Khayega OCS Elizabeth Kagehi confirmed the incident and urged members of the public to embrace alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

The deceased’s sister, Jetina Tegeno, told the media that her brother had been complaining of domestic abuse before his death.

She claimed that Skim’s wife mistreated her brother and often denied him his marital rights.

“In his last days, he (Skim) appeared stressed. He has been accusing his wife of mistreating him”, Tegeno said.

Recounting the events of the night, Skim’s wife, Maximila Anyika, said they were sleeping when the deceased stormed out of the house.

He never returned.

“He suddenly came out of bed as we were sleeping, with no explanation he headed outside and bang the door behind him. We were shocked to find his body dangling from a tree,” Anyika narrated.

The deceased body was taken to Mukumu Mortuary awaiting autopsy.