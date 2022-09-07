Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 6, 2022 – The price of assembling the Premier League’s leading sides Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea cost a staggering £2.5billion, dwarfing that of their European rivals, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid, a new study has found.

English clubs dominate the list with the lavish amount of talent on offer to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City putting them top the rankings with a squad cost of £917m, which includes potential add-ons.

Manchester United (£863m) have invested the second most amount of money in their squad while Chelsea is at £759m after Premier League sides continued to flex their financial muscles in the most recent transfer window with an overall spend of around £2billion.

City didn’t have one of their more lucrative spending summers but still invested more than £100m in the signings of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Manuel Akanji.

England star Jack Grealish is the most expensive member of City’s squad, costing £100m from Aston Villa in the summer of 2021. Key players Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias cost £68m and £61m respectively.

United invested over £200m on the likes of Casemiro, Antony and Lisandro Martinez as Erik ten Hag bids to finally turn the club back into a superpower.

Outside of England, Paris Saint-Germain sit comfortably in fourth place with a combined cost of £730m before Liverpool then Real Madrid and Barcelona.

See the full list below as compiled by CIES

SQUAD COST (INC. ADD-ONS)

1. Manchester City £917m

2. Manchester United £863m

3. Chelsea £759m

4. PSG £730m

5. Liverpool £669m

6. Real Madrid £621m

7. Barcelona £539m

8. Arsenal £460m

9. Tottenham £447m

10. Atletico Madrid £432m