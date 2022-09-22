Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 22 September 2022 – A wedding between Dennis Mzumara and Tionge Chiuluka scheduled for this weekend has been cancelled.

The Malawian couple was due to wed on September 24, 2022, but the wedding has been called off following cheating allegations.

Dennis accused his fianceé of infidelity and alleged that she has been cheating on him with a married man.

According to the statement doing rounds on social media, Mzurama’s fianceé works at High Court in Malawi as a clerk, and the married man she was cheating with is also an employee of the court.

“The forthcoming wedding between Dennis Mzumara and Tionge Chiulika which was scheduled to take place on 24 September 2022 has been cancelled. The wedding has been cancelled for the sole reason [of infidelity]. It is with great difficulty that I write this message informing all our friends and family of this decision”, reads the statement which appears to have been authored by Dennis.

Further reports indicated that a pastor was called to the couple’s home to solve the issue and the woman admitted that she has been seeing the married man.

