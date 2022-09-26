Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 26 September 2022 – A man has been arrested at Heathrow Airport, London, UK on suspicion of murder following a hit-and-run car incident.

Police is investigating the crash which occured Sunday night, September 25 in Hounslow and left two people with critical injuries.

The metropolitan police in a statement confirmed two arrests.

Shortly before Sunday, police arrested a 20-year-old man at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of attempted murder.

A second man was also arrested nearby on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Thrower said: ‘This was a serious incident that will have shocked the local community.

‘Two men are in hospital fighting for their lives and our thoughts are with them and their families.

‘Officers have acted without delay to identify a suspect. The arrest – which happened as the man was trying to fly out of the UK – is a timely and crucial development in this ongoing investigation.

‘We will continue at pace as we work to establish what happened and to get justice for the victims.

‘I would continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.’