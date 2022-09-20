Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 20, 2022 – A man was arrested after he appeared to try and leap over a barrier as the Queen’s coffin was set to begin its procession out of London following her funeral on Monday, September 19.

The incident occurred in Parliament Street, close to the Cenotaph, as the coffin was set to begin its journey from the nearby Westminster Abbey, heading up the Mall after the monarch’s funeral service.

Police detained the man after the coffin had emerged from the abbey but before the procession was underway.

The procession attracted huge numbers of people to London – with mourners coming from every corner of the UK and the world to pay their respects to the Queen as she made her final journey out of London and towards Windsor, where she will be laid to rest.

The viewing areas along the central London route had hit their capacity hours before the funeral began.

At 9am, officials warned: “All procession viewing areas are now full. There is no entry to any new arrivals. Please follow the advice of stewards and police.

“If you are in the area or about to arrive, use the dedicated walking route to Hyde Park to watch Her Majesty The Queen’s state funeral and procession.”

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said “nothing can compare” to the “hugely complex” task, describing it as the “largest policing operation” in the Met’s history.

As of Friday, more than 30 arrests had been made as part of the operation for a range of offences, Mr Cundy added.