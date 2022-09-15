Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – A Twitter user has shared the story of how his neighbor was recently arrested after the lady he brought home passed out while they were having sex.

The Twitter user @josh_uglyasf stated that the man boasts about changing women a lot, and all advice given to him to stop having sex with multiple partners fell on deaf ears.

Recently, the said man brought a lady home who unknown to him is asthmatic.

While they were having sex, the young lady passed out.

The police were invited and were able to remove the unconscious lady from his apartment after which they took the man into custody.

Read the story below