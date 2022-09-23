Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – A young boy set tongues wagging after asking Pastor Ezekiel of New Life Church in Mombasa to intervene and pray for his mother who had allegedly snatched someone’s husband.

The brave boy took the microphone and embarrassed her mother, claiming that the man she was eloping with was married to another woman.

They allegedly left him in the house.

“Mama amechukua mume wa wenyewe. Ako kwa nyumba saa hii (my mum has snatched someone’s husband. He is in the house right now),’’ the boy said.

The woman could be seen covering her face using her hands in embarrassment after the revelation.

She confessed that her love life is troubled and asked the popular preacher to pray for her.

Watch the dramatic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.