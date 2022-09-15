Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – An Australian gigolo has opened up on how he rakes in $10,000 a month from sleeping with different women.

Samuel Hunter, from Sydney, says he is often put in five star hotels by his wealthy clients and was even taken on a 10-day trip to Phuket to accompany a woman on an exotic getaway.

Hunter, a proud sex worker, who is in his early forties, says women from all walks of life acquire his services, with his youngest client just 23 and the oldest 70.

Samuel said Stan’s show American Gigolo, starring Jon Bernthal, is ‘accurate’ about how glamorous the lifestyle is, as he really does get treated to luxury hotels by beautiful women.

‘It’s exactly as you’d expect it to be, and exactly the opposite,’ he said to Daily Mail Australia.

He says he been a full time sex worker for two years.

He admitted having hundreds of different jobs, including working for a sex shop and writing blogs for a brothel but his interest in gigolo work peaked when he started working for a charity called Touching Base who put disabled people in touch with sex workers.

‘It kind of built-up to my mind about whether or not I could do it, but it’s been two years now and it’s all I do’.

Samuel also revealed that being a male sex worker, his lifestyle is ‘very different’ to the women in his industry.

‘The biggest difference is women can see multiple clients a day, but I limit it to just one.

‘But women tend to get booked for shorter amounts of time, whereas most of my bookings are for a few hours or overnight.’

He says a quarter of his clients are married, and it’s these ones that tend to book him for two hours – at a rate of $600 for his ‘business package’

‘I’ve got a dad bod, so most women that like me are 35 or older,’ Samuel said.

‘There is some of them five-star hotels in lovely dining involved.

‘In July, I had a 10 day trip to Phuket, which was very glamorous’.

Talking about how he verifies his clients, he said;

‘I can check their socials and their WhatsApp easily to make sure they are who they say they are.

‘Most of my clients are repeats, at any time I have between three and ten regulars, the only ones who aren’t are couples who just want to try something as a one off’.

Samuel is also very open about his lifestyle, with his friends and family.

‘I told my mum,’ he explained.

‘She was a bit apprehensive at first, but now she’s fine with it. She always jokes with me about getting back to the grind. With the emphasis on grind.’

He also argues that it’s ‘absolutely possible’ to have a relationship while being a sex worker, but he chooses not to have one.

‘My clients get the best version of myself. They don’t get the guy that sits around drinking coffee and looking at my phone all morning. And I get the best version of them too, which you don’t see in relationships.

‘Most do want play time, it’s rare that they only want company.’

