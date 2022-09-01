Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 1, 2022 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga’s spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua, has finally spoken about the ongoing Supreme Court case where the seven-judge bench is hearing the petition challenging William Ruto’s win.

The petition lodged by Raila Odinga has stated that Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati bungled the election in favour of Ruto.

On Wednesday, Raila’s lawyers led by senior counsel James Orengo tabled evidence showing how IEBC officials rigged the election in favour of President-elect William Ruto.

On Thursday, IEBC tabled its evidence showing how the August 9th election was free, fair and verifiable.

Reacting to the legal battle, Makau said Azimio’s overwhelming performance has sent the IEBC legal team led by Prof Githu Muigai in disarray.

Makau said the IEBC legal team looks disorganised and not well prepared.

“The Ruto/Chebukati legal team in DISARRAY. Because of Azimio’s overwhelming performance yesterday FOUR things have happened to last- minute disastrous change of strategy, lack of preparedness, they don’t believe in their defense, have given up on their clients,” Makau stated on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.