Friday, September 9, 2022 – Former Starehe Member of Parliament, Maina Kamanda, is among Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders furious with President Uhuru Kenyatta after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga lost the August 9 election.

Raila, who was the Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential flagbearer, was whitewashed by President-elect William Ruto, who will be sworn in as Kenya’s fifth president on Tuesday next week.

Speaking at a function on Friday, Maina, who was supporting Raila Odinga, directed his anger at President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying he is the reason why Jakom lost.

Maina said Raila Odinga lost because Uhuru was always drunk and made silly decisions that made Raila lose the election.

The former lawmaker, who was visibly angry, advised Kenyans not to imbibe alcohol because Raila Odinga lost because Uhuru was always drunk and didn’t guide him well.

Maina also advised Kenyans to heed William Ruto’s advice, who advised Kenyans not to drink alcohol and if they indulge, to do it in moderation.

Here is the video of Maina Kamanda abusing Uhuru in the Kikuyu language.

The Kenyan DAILY POST