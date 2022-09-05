Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 5, 2022 – Liz Truss will become the next prime minister after defeating Rishi Sunak in the Conservative Party leadership contest on Monday, September 5.

The foreign secretary will succeed Boris Johnson on Tuesday September 6, and become the nation’s third female. She secured just over 81,000 to Mr. Sunak’s just over 60,000.

Ms Truss is expected to make a speech outside Number 10 once she takes office and will then get to work on appointing her cabinet.

In a break from tradition on Tuesday, Mr. Johnson and his successor will go to Balmoral rather than Buckingham Palace to meet Queen Elizabeth, who will ask the new leader to form a government.

The pair would fly there in separate planes for security reasons.

Boris Johnson was forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandal and will travel to Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland to formally tender his resignation. Ms. Truss has promised to announce further help to shield consumers within a week of taking over. She plans to deliver £30bn in tax cuts through an emergency Budget later this month, arguing the UK’s tax burden is behind sluggish growth.