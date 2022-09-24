Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 24 September 2022 – Rapper Juliani and his wife, Lillian Ng’ang’a, have been a subject of discussion on social media after Andrew Kibe chose to compare him with Alfred Mutua.



Kibe said that Lillian made a huge blunder by dumping the former Governor for Juliani.

The controversial social media personality went on to allege that Juliani was broke and that’s why he was babysitting.



Juliani’s wife has come out to address claims that he is broke, following Kibe’s allegations.



Speaking in an interview, the former Machakos County First Lady said that being broke is not a concern as long as they are in good health and have basic needs.



“Do we look broke?”

“Anyway, we don’t have any reason to explain to people who are not in our life how we are doing.”

“As long as you have a roof over your head, you are healthy and not sleeping hungry, the child is alright then what else do I need?” she said.



Her remarks come after Juliani also cleared the air and said that he was not the kind of broke that people thought.



The renowned rapper claimed that he had invested in some businesses that were yet to make profits and that he had given himself 10 years to attain his target and goals.



