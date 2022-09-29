Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 29 September 2022 – Rapper, Lil Wayne has put his Miami Beach mansion up for sale after spending $17 million for the estate in 2018.

According to a Tuesday, September 27 report by The Real Deal, the platinum-selling rapper listed the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom and two-half-bath home at 6480 Allison Road for $29.5 million, roughly 75 percent more than he paid for it four years ago.

Built by developer Laurent Harrari in 2017, the expansive property boasts the 10,632-square-foot home, more than a half-acre lot on Allison Island, 110 feet of water frontage, a pool, movie theater, wine cellar and 22-foot ceilings.

Lil Wayne previously sold his home on nearby La Gorce Island for $10 million, about $1.7 million less than his purchase price, in 2017. The property featured a skate park on the roof and shark lagoon.

Last year, he splashed $15.4 million on a lavish estate in Hidden Hills, California, making him neighbors with Kanye West, The Weeknd, Kylie Jenner and other celebrities.

The news comes after Wayne celebrated his 40th birthday over the weekend.