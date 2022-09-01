Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



TITLE : LIBRARY ASSISTANT II CAJ/JOB/011/08/2022 REPORTING TO : DIRECTOR, STRATEGY, RESEARCH & COMPLIANCE DEPARTMENT : STRATEGY, RESEARCH & COMPLIANCE JOB GRADE :CAJ8 NO. OF POSTS : 1 TERMS OF EMPLOYMENT : PERMANENT & PENSIONABLE DUTY STATION : HEAD OFFICE

Duties & Responsibilities

Maintain and update borrowers register;

Provide technical assistance to library users;

Handling general enquiries;

Registering new library users;

Follow up on overdue publications;

Cataloguing, of library material;

Shelving of books and documents;

Manning the circulation area; and

Any other duties as may be assigned

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must have: –

Diploma in any of the following disciplines: Library Studies, Information Studies, Archival studies or equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

Three (3) years relevant experience; and

Certificate in Computer Application Skills from a recognized institution.

How to Apply

All interested candidates who meet the job indent for this position are encouraged to send hard copy of their application letter, curriculum vitae and copies of their academic and professional certificates together with a clear National Identification card indicating the job reference number by 13th September’ 2022 at 4.30p.m. to:-

THE COMMISSION SECRETARY COMMISSION ON ADMINISTRATIVE JUSTICE 2ND FLOOR, WESTEND TOWERS – WAIYAKI WAY P O BOX 20414 CITY SQUARE 00200 NAIROBI