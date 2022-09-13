Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 13 September 2022 – Leonardo DiCaprio is said to be spending some time with supermodel Gigi Hadid, 27, prompting speculations he’s widening his dating pool.

The 47-year-old actor – known to date younger women and break up with them before or once they hit 25 years- and Gigi are “getting to know each other” in New York City.

While one insider pointed out to People that DiCaprio and Hadid are “not dating” yet, another said the Titanic star is “definitely pursuing” the single mother of one.

“They’ve been seen hanging out with groups of people,” a third source told People, adding that it’s “only been a few weeks” since DiCaprio and his most recent ex, Camila Morrone, broke up. Page Six spoke to a separate source who noted that a few of DiCaprio’s close friends, including his BFF art dealer Helly Nahmad, were spotted attending Hadid’s clothing line launch party at Le Chalet in L’Avenue at Saks last week.