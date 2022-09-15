Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, September 14, 2022 – Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been spotted together amid dating rumours.

The 47-year-old Hollywood actor was pictured with the 27-year-old model for the first time since news of their ‘romance’ broke.

In exclusive photos obtained by DailyMail, the pair were spotted getting cozy at a party in New York City on Monday September 12.

The actor, who likes to date younger ladies, was dressed in a black short-sleeve shirt and a black baseball cap. Gigi rocked a white crop top along with baggy jeans for the outing.

Following the leaking of the new pictures, a source close to the couple said while they are dating, they are ‘taking it slow,’ according to Page Six.

The source went on to say that the couple have been out together, just the two of them as well as hanging out in groups, with the pair not calling themselves ‘exclusive’ yet.

The person added: ‘[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.’

Although DiCaprio appears to have set his sights on Gigi, an insider told E! News on Tuesday that he is ‘enjoying being single,’ and the two are ‘not exclusive.’

A source close to the model also claimed to the publication that ‘neither of them want a relationship’ at the moment.

‘Gigi and Leo have hung out multiple times and are into each other. Gigi thinks he’s a really cool guy,’ they said. ‘Majority of their hangouts have stemmed from being in the same social circles at various parties.’

An eyewitness first revealed to Us Weekly that DiCaprio and Gigi had been seen together at the party in Soho, which served as an afterparty during New York Fashion Week.

Leonardo DiCaprio and model-turned-actress Camila Morrone split this summer after more than four years together.

The pairing if pushed further, would appear to be the first time the Oscar winner would be dating a woman older than 25, and Gigi would also be the first woman he would date who is a mother. Gigi shares a two-year-old daughter named Khai with her former partner Zayn Malik, 29. The model gave birth to the child in September 2020, and she split from the former One Direction singer in October in the wake of an altercation he had with her mother Yolanda Hadid.