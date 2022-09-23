Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 23, 2022 – Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, met Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino, on Friday, where they vowed to fight for the place of youths in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Babu kicked a storm in ODM on Thursday, after he accused party leader, Raila Odinga, of betrayal after he appointed nominated MP, John Mbadi to the powerful National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee instead of him.

On Friday, Ledama met Babu Owino and discussed on how to fight for the millions of youths who have been fighting for ODM, only to be overlooked when it comes to the party’s appointment and nominations.

“We enjoyed a cup of coffee together as we pondered on what the future holds for millions of Kenyans and especially the youth who are sidelined. Slowly but surely it will spread like wildfire,” Ole Kina wrote on his Twitter page and captioned a photo of him with Owino enjoying a cup of coffee at a Nairobi hotel.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.