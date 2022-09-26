Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 26, 2022 – Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has differed with his colleagues in the National Assembly and the Senate who have been calling for their salaries and allowances to be increased.

For the last two weeks, there has been an ongoing battle between MPs and the Salaries Remuneration Commission, with the lawmakers demanding a salary hike due to existing financial difficulties in the country.

But commenting on social media on Monday, Ole Kina said SRC should reduce salaries of all state employees and increase salaries for police officers and military officers since they do a good job of protecting Kenyans.

“I agree with the SRC it’s time to reduce State officers’ salaries. Then use the money to increase SALARIES /Allowances of our Police and Military – the men and women in uniform who protect us. In fact, we should build low-cost homes for them in their rural homes. Let’s appreciate them,” Ole Kina wrote on his Twitter page.

