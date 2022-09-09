Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 9, 2022 – Narok County Senator, Ledama Ole Kina, has revealed what made former Kisii County Governor James Ongwae dump Azimio One Kenya Alliance and join President-elect, William Ruto.

Ledama said greed made Ongwae join President-elect William Ruto’s side.

In a statement, Ledama said Ongwae, who supported Raila Odinga of the Azimio coalition during the August polls, should have instead retired with honour.

“You have been a governor for 10 years, during the campaigns you supported Azimio but today your greed is taking you to Kenya Kwanza. Retire honourably,” Ledama said.

His remarks came shortly after Ongwae and a host of other ODM leaders who lost in the polls decided to team up with Ruto.

Ongwae, on Friday morning, led at least eight ex-MPs from Kisii and Nyamira for a “partnership” meeting with Ruto.

“We have had a fruitful meeting with the President-elect and told him that we are ready to work with him and support his government,” Ongwae stated.

The former MPs who joined Ruto included Jimmy Angwenyi(Kitutu Chache North), Zepedeo Opore(Bonchari) Ben Momanyi (Borabu), Manson Nyamweya (South Mugirango), Zadock Ogutu (Bomachoge Borabu) and Stephen Manoti(Bobasi).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.