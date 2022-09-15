Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 15, 2022 – Renowned Political Analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has defended Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from the trolls after reading his things during their inauguration on Tuesday.

Gachagua became a laughing stock on social media after he misread his oath during his swearing-in ceremony at Kasarani Stadium.

Rigathi and his boss, President William Ruto, took the oath of office, administered by the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Anne Amadi in the presence of Chief Justice Martha Koome on Tuesday.

However, while reading the oath, there seemed to be a moment of confusion as Rigathi and Amadi seemed to read from different scripts.

As the chief registrar started reading out the oath, she stopped after Rigathi was captured whispering something to her.

Halfway through the session, they both started reciting different oaths, and Amadi had to stop; she asked Rigathi to retake his oath again.

The moment of confusion ignited hilarious reactions online.

However, taking to Twitter, political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi defended the second in command from the ridicule.

Ngunyi asked the tweeps to spare Gachagua, saying even the nerves get to the best of strong men and it is very natural.

He further complimented the DP for his outfit, hilariously saying that he had abandoned his tailors from Karatina.

“Give Gachagua a break. Even nerves get to the best of strong men. They shake holding the bible. It is natural At least he ABANDONED the Karatina TAILORS today,” said Ngunyi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.