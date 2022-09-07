Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 7, 2022 – Flamboyant Nairobi-based lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has warned Kenya Kwanza Alliance supporters against complaining about bad governance since they have rejected Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who has a track record of being a democrat and a reformer.

During the August 9th election, Kenya Kwanza Alliance supporters commonly known as ‘hustlers’ stormed polling stations across the country and voted for William Ruto, who emerged as the winner of the election.

Raila, whose track record speaks for itself, came second and this means he will be in the political cold for the next five years.

Kipkorir, an ardent follower of Raila Odinga, warned Ruto’s supporters against complaining about bad leadership since they have rejected ‘Moses’ who would have taken them to the Promised Land.

“Since 1992, Raila Odinga has nurtured leaders including complete unknowns to work with him to take Kenya to Canaan.

“FORTY YEARS. Kenyans have five times rejected the Promise of Canaan. We must never be heard to complain again about any misrule or misgovernance. We’re witnesses,” Kipkorir wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.