Monday, September 26, 2022 – Prominent Nairobi lawyer, Danstan Omari has castigated Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga for imposing speakers of county assemblies in the Luo Nyanza counties.

Last week, Raila went to Luo Nyanza, where he had meetings with the MCAs in a bid to woo them into supporting his preferred candidates for the positions, a move that elicited mixed reactions across the political space.

According to Omari, some of Raila’s deeds make Kenyans lose trust in his Orange Democratic Movement, ODM, and that might be one of the reasons he has been losing popularity in Luo Nyanza.

“Azimio is a marriage of other parties, but now ODM is behaving as the only party. As Jubilee, we are asking what is our stake, that is the same thing Wiper were told by ODM when they asked about political funds, that there was no money. Such actions have made Kenyans fail to trust ODM and might be the reason Jakom is losing popularity in his home,” Omari stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.