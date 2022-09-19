Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 19, 2022 – Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has threatened to sue President William Ruto over what he termed as ‘discrimination’.

In a tweet on Monday, Ahmednasir, who goes by the moniker ‘Grand Mullah’ in legal circles, stated that Ruto discriminated against pastoralist communities in the country when he reduced fertilizer prices from Sh 6000 to Sh 3500. Ruto did this by introducing subsidies on fertilizer.

Reacting to the introduction of subsidy on fertilizer, Ahmednasir said as the chairman of Kenya Camel Owners Association (KCOA), he will take Ruto to the Supreme Court if he fails to come up with concrete plans on how to help pastoralist communities who don’t use fertilizer.

“As Chairman of Kenya Camel Owners Association (KCOA), I petition President@WilliamsRutoto urgently addresses our plight & comes with concrete proposals. If not we will challenge in the SUPREME COURT the fertilizer subsidy for farmers as a discriminatory practice against nomads,” Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter page.

